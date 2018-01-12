All apartments in Cary
Cary, NC
421 Berry Chase Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:32 AM

421 Berry Chase Way

421 Berry Chase Way · (646) 265-0834
Location

421 Berry Chase Way, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Cary Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 58549

Lovely and spacious 3 level Brick front Townhouse. This home features Formal living room, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite & Dining Rm walks out to deck. Upper level features huge Master Bdrm Suite, 2 additional Bdrms & 2 Full Baths. Relax on your back deck or go enjoy the desirable com pool, clubhouse or tennis. Easy access to RTP, RDU, Hwy 40 & 540! Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Property Id 58549

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5513848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Berry Chase Way have any available units?
421 Berry Chase Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Berry Chase Way have?
Some of 421 Berry Chase Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Berry Chase Way currently offering any rent specials?
421 Berry Chase Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Berry Chase Way pet-friendly?
No, 421 Berry Chase Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 421 Berry Chase Way offer parking?
No, 421 Berry Chase Way does not offer parking.
Does 421 Berry Chase Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Berry Chase Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Berry Chase Way have a pool?
Yes, 421 Berry Chase Way has a pool.
Does 421 Berry Chase Way have accessible units?
No, 421 Berry Chase Way does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Berry Chase Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Berry Chase Way has units with dishwashers.
