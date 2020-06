Amenities

Gorgeous town home with a wooded backyard in the most desirable west Cary location! Nice open layout home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and 2 car front entry garage. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and cabinets with pull out drawers. The home also features screened porch, trey ceiling, fireplace, exterior & interior ceiling fans, and exterior storage closet.