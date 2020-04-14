2230 Rocky Bay Ct.

Amenities

garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous Carriage House in desirable West Cary neighborhood. 3 floors, 4 bedrooms including ground floor bedroom. Gas fireplace, double sided glass. Two car garage, awesome 3rd floor bonus room with a full bath. Overlook at Amberly subdivision was built in 2014 and is conveniently located to RTP, Shopping, Hwys 40 & 540.

Please note, this subdivision does not have access to the amenities( pool clubhouse etc.) at Amberly. However there is a great recreation facility just around the corner - UNC Wellness Center where a membership can be purchased.