2230 Rocky Bay Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

2230 Rocky Bay Ct.

2230 Rocky Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Rocky Bay Court, Cary, NC 27519
Amberly

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Carriage House in desirable West Cary neighborhood. 3 floors, 4 bedrooms including ground floor bedroom. Gas fireplace, double sided glass. Two car garage, awesome 3rd floor bonus room with a full bath. Overlook at Amberly subdivision was built in 2014 and is conveniently located to RTP, Shopping, Hwys 40 & 540.
Please note, this subdivision does not have access to the amenities( pool clubhouse etc.) at Amberly. However there is a great recreation facility just around the corner - UNC Wellness Center where a membership can be purchased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. have any available units?
2230 Rocky Bay Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. have?
Some of 2230 Rocky Bay Ct.'s amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Rocky Bay Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. does offer parking.
Does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. has a pool.
Does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Rocky Bay Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
