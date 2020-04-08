This is a beautiful luxurious three bedroom townhome with large open floor plan! Decorative columns and electric fireplace in the living room. Biggest upscale kitchen you've ever seen! Plenty of counter and cabinet space and appliances are included! Kitchen has pantry also! Laundry room with w/d connections on first floor! Amazing bedrooms and Large dual vanity bathrooms upstairs. Flex space at stair landing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5744220)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Maynard Summit Way have any available units?
213 Maynard Summit Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Maynard Summit Way have?
Some of 213 Maynard Summit Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Maynard Summit Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Maynard Summit Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.