213 Maynard Summit Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

213 Maynard Summit Way

213 Maynard Summit Way · No Longer Available
Location

213 Maynard Summit Way, Cary, NC 27511

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a beautiful luxurious three bedroom townhome with large open floor plan! Decorative columns and electric fireplace in the living room. Biggest upscale kitchen you've ever seen! Plenty of counter and cabinet space and appliances are included! Kitchen has pantry also! Laundry room with w/d connections on first floor! Amazing bedrooms and Large dual vanity bathrooms upstairs. Flex space at stair landing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Maynard Summit Way have any available units?
213 Maynard Summit Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Maynard Summit Way have?
Some of 213 Maynard Summit Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Maynard Summit Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Maynard Summit Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Maynard Summit Way pet-friendly?
No, 213 Maynard Summit Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 213 Maynard Summit Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 Maynard Summit Way does offer parking.
Does 213 Maynard Summit Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Maynard Summit Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Maynard Summit Way have a pool?
No, 213 Maynard Summit Way does not have a pool.
Does 213 Maynard Summit Way have accessible units?
No, 213 Maynard Summit Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Maynard Summit Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Maynard Summit Way has units with dishwashers.
