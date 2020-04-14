All apartments in Cary
2110 Addenbrock Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:13 AM

2110 Addenbrock Drive

2110 Addenbrock Drive · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 Addenbrock Drive, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2468 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 2-story single-family located in highly sought after McCrimmon at the Park. 1st floor offers hardwoods, formal dining, spacious family RM with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & tons of cabinet and counter space. Large master suite along with 4 additional good sized bedrooms. Finished basement with full bath and tons of storage space. Relax on the back deck overlooking private back yard. Great location close to RTP, Shopping, restaurants and major Hwys, Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Addenbrock Drive have any available units?
2110 Addenbrock Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Addenbrock Drive have?
Some of 2110 Addenbrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Addenbrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Addenbrock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Addenbrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Addenbrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 2110 Addenbrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Addenbrock Drive does offer parking.
Does 2110 Addenbrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Addenbrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Addenbrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Addenbrock Drive has a pool.
Does 2110 Addenbrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Addenbrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Addenbrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Addenbrock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
