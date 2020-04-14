2110 Addenbrock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exceptional 2-story single-family located in highly sought after McCrimmon at the Park. 1st floor offers hardwoods, formal dining, spacious family RM with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar & tons of cabinet and counter space. Large master suite along with 4 additional good sized bedrooms. Finished basement with full bath and tons of storage space. Relax on the back deck overlooking private back yard. Great location close to RTP, Shopping, restaurants and major Hwys, Must see!