Beautiful home in Amberly! Nice layout, the large kitchen opens to the living area and provides '42 inch cabs with great storage, lots of counter space, pantry,breakfast bar and a Stainless Fridge! HARDWOODS throughout the entire main level! Gorgeous Master Bedroom & Bath w/huge walk-in closet! Great location,Convenient to RTP, UNC, shopping centers and Mall. Best amenity center in town is included in the rent.