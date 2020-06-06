All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 182 Grande Meadow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
182 Grande Meadow Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

182 Grande Meadow Way

182 Grande Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

182 Grande Meadow Way, Cary, NC 27513

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming end-unit townhome located in highly sought after Whittington Park Subd. 1st floor offers beautiful tile floors, spacious family RM with gas-log fireplace, powder room and fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. 2 large master suites located on the second floor along with utility RM equipped with washer/dryer. 1-car garage, rocking-chair front porch & private back patio overlooking woods and large common area. Community pool and lawn care are included, must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Grande Meadow Way have any available units?
182 Grande Meadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 Grande Meadow Way have?
Some of 182 Grande Meadow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Grande Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
182 Grande Meadow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Grande Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 182 Grande Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 182 Grande Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 182 Grande Meadow Way does offer parking.
Does 182 Grande Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Grande Meadow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Grande Meadow Way have a pool?
Yes, 182 Grande Meadow Way has a pool.
Does 182 Grande Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 182 Grande Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Grande Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Grande Meadow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir
Cary, NC 27519
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Greens at Preston
2500 Grove Club Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive
Cary, NC 27519
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct
Cary, NC 27513

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill