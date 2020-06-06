182 Grande Meadow Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming end-unit townhome located in highly sought after Whittington Park Subd. 1st floor offers beautiful tile floors, spacious family RM with gas-log fireplace, powder room and fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. 2 large master suites located on the second floor along with utility RM equipped with washer/dryer. 1-car garage, rocking-chair front porch & private back patio overlooking woods and large common area. Community pool and lawn care are included, must see!!