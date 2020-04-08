All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 173 Wildfell Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
173 Wildfell Trail
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:52 PM

173 Wildfell Trail

173 Wildfell Trail · (919) 666-6995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

173 Wildfell Trail, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,868

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
google fiber
online portal
Now accepting applications & showing requests at FoursquareNC.com
_________________________________________________________
End Unit Townhome off Weston Pkwy: Close to shopping, Harrison Ave, 40 & 540. Minutes to MetLife, Fidelity,RTP & RDU!! Open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances includes gas stove. Screened-in porch. Google Fiber Ready.
_________________________________________________________
TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience!
_________________________________________________________
DRIVE BY: Please drive by the property to make sure the location and area is a good fit for you.
_________________________________________________________
PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at www.foursquarenc.com/search-rentals/ to schedule a self-guided tour at your convenience.
_________________________________________________________
HOW TO BEAT YOUR COMPETITION: You are not the only one looking at this listing! We highly recommend that you submit your rental application if you like what you see so far. All of our rental listings get special treatment and will be made move-in ready condition.
_________________________________________________________
HOW TO APPLY: Visit www.foursquarenc.com/tenants/apply-online/ to apply online. $55 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.
_________________________________________________________
MOVE IN COSTS: A Holding deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied towards your security deposit. First month rent, pet fees, and admin fee required at move in. Second month rent will be prorated based on the move-in date.
_________________________________________________________
PETS: Pets allowed with $250 pet fee per pet. Monthly pet fee of $30 for first pet and $20 for second pet fee. (2 animal maximum, additional pets are subject to approval, breed restrictions apply). See pet policy details: https://foursquarenc.com/pet-policy/
_________________________________________________________
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For convenience, residents will have access to an online portal for online payment, maintenance request, lease signing, move in reports, and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Wildfell Trail have any available units?
173 Wildfell Trail has a unit available for $1,868 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Wildfell Trail have?
Some of 173 Wildfell Trail's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Wildfell Trail currently offering any rent specials?
173 Wildfell Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Wildfell Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Wildfell Trail is pet friendly.
Does 173 Wildfell Trail offer parking?
No, 173 Wildfell Trail does not offer parking.
Does 173 Wildfell Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Wildfell Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Wildfell Trail have a pool?
No, 173 Wildfell Trail does not have a pool.
Does 173 Wildfell Trail have accessible units?
No, 173 Wildfell Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Wildfell Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Wildfell Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 173 Wildfell Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle
Cary, NC 27519
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Hudson Cary Weston
1000 Terrastone Place
Cary, NC 27513
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity