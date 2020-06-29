All apartments in Cary
Location

119 Gregory Drive, Cary, NC 27513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Gregory Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
119 Gregory Drive Available 08/07/20 Fenced yard 2 bedroom duplex in near Raleigh/Cary border! - Appointments by E-mail only. Available in August!

Wonderful, updated duplex on a huge wooded lot, overlooking small stream. It has large rooms, foyer, back deck, laundry room, a 4x8 attached outside storage area and a driveway.

650+ credit requirement
24 hour notice required with all showing requests.
Pets allowed with approval and deposits.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2778231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Gregory Drive have any available units?
119 Gregory Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Gregory Drive have?
Some of 119 Gregory Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Gregory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Gregory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Gregory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Gregory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Gregory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 Gregory Drive offers parking.
Does 119 Gregory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Gregory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Gregory Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Gregory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Gregory Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Gregory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Gregory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Gregory Drive has units with dishwashers.
