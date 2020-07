Amenities

garage pool air conditioning clubhouse fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in one of Cary's most desirable neighborhoods. SS appliances, double oven, eat in kitchen and formal dining room.living rm with fireplace and sunroom.Master with large tiled shower and free standing tub. Walk up attic for storage and fenced yard. Community pool and clubhouse inc.Rent negotiable with long term lease. Sorry no pets, Available 7/27