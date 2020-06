Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom Single Home w/ Split foyer with a fenced yard in Canterberry Woods, Cary! Available Now!! - Features 1-car garage, fresh paint interior, brand new carpet in the dining area & upstairs hallway. Brand new flooring in the kitchen, Brand new SS fridge, and electric range are scheduled to deliver. Vaulted Ceiling in Living and dining room. Downstairs family room with brick/stone fireplace and built-in bookcase. Mins to I-40, I-440, RDU, RTP, and minutes to shopping!



