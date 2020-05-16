Amenities
108 Sandy Creek Court Available 07/10/20 Impressive 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Cary Home with Fenced Yard - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this stunning 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary. With over 2,200 square feet of living spaces, this property features grand proportions, soaring ceilings and a magnificent layout, ideal for grand entertaining and luxurious living alike.
Exceptional Features Include:
~Impressive Living Room graced with hardwoods, columns and decorative fireplace (non functional) bathed in natural light
~Elegant Dining room accented with hardwoods and beautiful light fixture
~Bonus Room with built-ins and French Doors suitable for a media/game room
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with granite counter tops, SS appliances, island bar, pantry and breakfast area which opens to the rear deck
~First story Laundry Room (Washer/Dryer NOT included)
~Expansive Master Suite highlighted with vaulted ceiling, sitting area and walk-in closet
~Spa-like Master Bath with dual vanity, garden tub and oversized tile shower with rain shower head
~Two additional Bedrooms with double door closets
~Upper Level Full Bath with dual vanity
Having access to the 2 car garage, deck, fenced yard, community pool/playground and walking trails complete this ideal property in Park Village. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the parks, great shopping/dining and many of Cary's top schools. Easy access to I-40, I-540, Rt 1, RTP and RDU.
Available 7/10/2020
Pets NOT Permitted
Washer/Dryer NOT included
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,750 First Month's Rent
$1,750 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4974422)