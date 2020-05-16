All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 108 Sandy Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
108 Sandy Creek Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

108 Sandy Creek Court

108 Sandy Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

108 Sandy Creek Court, Cary, NC 27519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
108 Sandy Creek Court Available 07/10/20 Impressive 3 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Cary Home with Fenced Yard - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this stunning 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath property located in Cary. With over 2,200 square feet of living spaces, this property features grand proportions, soaring ceilings and a magnificent layout, ideal for grand entertaining and luxurious living alike.

Exceptional Features Include:
~Impressive Living Room graced with hardwoods, columns and decorative fireplace (non functional) bathed in natural light
~Elegant Dining room accented with hardwoods and beautiful light fixture
~Bonus Room with built-ins and French Doors suitable for a media/game room
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with granite counter tops, SS appliances, island bar, pantry and breakfast area which opens to the rear deck
~First story Laundry Room (Washer/Dryer NOT included)
~Expansive Master Suite highlighted with vaulted ceiling, sitting area and walk-in closet
~Spa-like Master Bath with dual vanity, garden tub and oversized tile shower with rain shower head
~Two additional Bedrooms with double door closets
~Upper Level Full Bath with dual vanity

Having access to the 2 car garage, deck, fenced yard, community pool/playground and walking trails complete this ideal property in Park Village. In this unbeatable location, live steps from the parks, great shopping/dining and many of Cary's top schools. Easy access to I-40, I-540, Rt 1, RTP and RDU.

Available 7/10/2020
Pets NOT Permitted
Washer/Dryer NOT included
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,750 First Month's Rent
$1,750 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4974422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Sandy Creek Court have any available units?
108 Sandy Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Sandy Creek Court have?
Some of 108 Sandy Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Sandy Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Sandy Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Sandy Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 108 Sandy Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 108 Sandy Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Sandy Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 108 Sandy Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Sandy Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Sandy Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 108 Sandy Creek Court has a pool.
Does 108 Sandy Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Sandy Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Sandy Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Sandy Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle
Cary, NC 27513
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir
Cary, NC 27513
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill