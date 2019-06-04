All apartments in Cary
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
1064 Kingston Grove Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1064 Kingston Grove Dr

1064 Kingston Grove Drive · (704) 267-1221
Location

1064 Kingston Grove Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful end unit townhouse available in desirable Preston neighborhood of Cary. First floor has an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with bar, pantry, built in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops! Beautiful formal dining room located right off kitchen. Living area has gas fire place, and has a Sunroom for additional living space! 1/2 Bath. Master bedroom on first floor (Beautiful hardwoods), Master bath has garden tub, seperate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet. Laundry room on first floor as well. The second floor features two large bedrooms, bath and loft area.

Additional features: 2 car garage, security system. Built in sound system on 1st floor, with outdoor speakers. Walk in attic storage. Private patio area with furniture included. Lawn space available on the side of the home! Sorry, NO PETS.

Available for move August 2020 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr have any available units?
1064 Kingston Grove Dr has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr have?
Some of 1064 Kingston Grove Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Kingston Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Kingston Grove Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Kingston Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Kingston Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Kingston Grove Dr does offer parking.
Does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Kingston Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 1064 Kingston Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 1064 Kingston Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Kingston Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Kingston Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
