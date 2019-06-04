1064 Kingston Grove Dr

Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhouse available in desirable Preston neighborhood of Cary. First floor has an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with bar, pantry, built in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops! Beautiful formal dining room located right off kitchen. Living area has gas fire place, and has a Sunroom for additional living space! 1/2 Bath. Master bedroom on first floor (Beautiful hardwoods), Master bath has garden tub, seperate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet. Laundry room on first floor as well. The second floor features two large bedrooms, bath and loft area.



Additional features: 2 car garage, security system. Built in sound system on 1st floor, with outdoor speakers. Walk in attic storage. Private patio area with furniture included. Lawn space available on the side of the home! Sorry, NO PETS.



Available for move August 2020 move in.