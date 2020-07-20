8390 Bampton Drive

Amenities

Master bedroom on main level! Located in Poplar Woods subdivision, offering pool and walking trails, this home is set on a lovely wooded lot and has great curb appeal and a welcoming covered front porch. 4 BRs and 2.5 baths. Wood flooring is through most of main level. Soaring two-story great room has tons of windows and is open to the kitchen and breakfast bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite countertops and tile flooring. Good sized dining room. Upstairs are three secondary bedrooms. 5 minutes from I-85! Rear yard has patio and private. Side-load two-car garage.



