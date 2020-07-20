All apartments in Cabarrus County
Cabarrus County, NC
8390 Bampton Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

8390 Bampton Drive

8390 Bampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8390 Bampton Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Master bedroom on main level! Located in Poplar Woods subdivision, offering pool and walking trails, this home is set on a lovely wooded lot and has great curb appeal and a welcoming covered front porch. 4 BRs and 2.5 baths. Wood flooring is through most of main level. Soaring two-story great room has tons of windows and is open to the kitchen and breakfast bar. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove, granite countertops and tile flooring. Good sized dining room. Upstairs are three secondary bedrooms. 5 minutes from I-85! Rear yard has patio and private. Side-load two-car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8390 Bampton Drive have any available units?
8390 Bampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 8390 Bampton Drive have?
Some of 8390 Bampton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8390 Bampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8390 Bampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8390 Bampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8390 Bampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8390 Bampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8390 Bampton Drive offers parking.
Does 8390 Bampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8390 Bampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8390 Bampton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8390 Bampton Drive has a pool.
Does 8390 Bampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8390 Bampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8390 Bampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8390 Bampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8390 Bampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8390 Bampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

