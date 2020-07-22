All apartments in Cabarrus County
Find more places like 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabarrus County, NC
/
11100 Thousand Oaks Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

11100 Thousand Oaks Drive

11100 Thousand Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28078

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent OR 2nd full month free on a 2 year lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive have any available units?
11100 Thousand Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
Is 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11100 Thousand Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11100 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCStallings, NCAlbemarle, NCLake Park, NC
Monroe, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCWestport, NCWaxhaw, NCDenver, NCBelmont, NCTega Cay, SCLake Wylie, SCAsheboro, NCThomasville, NCClover, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College