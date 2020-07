Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court 24hr laundry bbq/grill key fob access parking 24hr maintenance alarm system business center dog grooming area guest suite hot tub lobby tennis court volleyball court

Experience Hawthorne at Southside Apartments in Asheville, NCHawthorne at Southside apartment homes in Asheville, NC is located just off Hendersonville Road offering studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom town homes with basements as well as our BRAND NEW luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes now available. Hawthorne at Southside has the perfect location in the heart of South Asheville with quick and easy access to I-40, I-26, downtown Asheville and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Come visit us today and see how you can Live the Difference!