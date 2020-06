Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well appointed corner unit in Downtown Asheville rented fully furnished. Two bedroom (one bedroom with futon), living room, galley kitchen, two full baths, private balcony with mountain and cityscape views. Amazing rooftop terrace shared with other residents in the building, main level storage units available for additional fee. Single parking pass for Civic Center Parking Garage comes with condo.