Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

75 Thompson Street Unit C

75 Thompson St · (828) 210-2222
Location

75 Thompson St, Asheville, NC 28803
Historic Biltmore Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 75 Thompson Street Unit C · Avail. Jul 10

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 07/10/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in. Located within a restored former mica factory converted to contemporary loft homes. Condo is furnished, including all housewares, and features magnificent 100-year-old hardwood floors, concrete countertops with reclaimed colored glass inlays, vintage industrial built-ins, garden bathtub/shower, 20' cathedral ceilings, and urban styling with exposed beams and brick to create an oasis overlooking a large grassy commons via a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. New stainless-steel appliances -- range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, French-door refrigerator, toaster oven, front-loading washer/dryer, laundry room/walk-in closet. Garage parking, courtyard water features with koi + goldfish, artistic foyer, BBQ/picnic common area with fire pit.

For more information, call Asheville City Real Estate or visit www.AshevilleCityRealEstate.com.

(RLNE5835302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have any available units?
75 Thompson Street Unit C has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have?
Some of 75 Thompson Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Thompson Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
75 Thompson Street Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Thompson Street Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Thompson Street Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 75 Thompson Street Unit C does offer parking.
Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Thompson Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 75 Thompson Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 75 Thompson Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Thompson Street Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Thompson Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Thompson Street Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
