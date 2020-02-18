Amenities
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 07/10/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in. Located within a restored former mica factory converted to contemporary loft homes. Condo is furnished, including all housewares, and features magnificent 100-year-old hardwood floors, concrete countertops with reclaimed colored glass inlays, vintage industrial built-ins, garden bathtub/shower, 20' cathedral ceilings, and urban styling with exposed beams and brick to create an oasis overlooking a large grassy commons via a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. New stainless-steel appliances -- range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, French-door refrigerator, toaster oven, front-loading washer/dryer, laundry room/walk-in closet. Garage parking, courtyard water features with koi + goldfish, artistic foyer, BBQ/picnic common area with fire pit.
