Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 07/10/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in. Located within a restored former mica factory converted to contemporary loft homes. Condo is furnished, including all housewares, and features magnificent 100-year-old hardwood floors, concrete countertops with reclaimed colored glass inlays, vintage industrial built-ins, garden bathtub/shower, 20' cathedral ceilings, and urban styling with exposed beams and brick to create an oasis overlooking a large grassy commons via a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. New stainless-steel appliances -- range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, French-door refrigerator, toaster oven, front-loading washer/dryer, laundry room/walk-in closet. Garage parking, courtyard water features with koi + goldfish, artistic foyer, BBQ/picnic common area with fire pit.



For more information, call Asheville City Real Estate or visit www.AshevilleCityRealEstate.com.



(RLNE5835302)