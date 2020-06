Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill

Large 2 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Asheville Condo - Property Id: 179023



* 2 bedroom 2 bath

* 1342 Square feet of heated living area

* Ten foot ceilings

* Solar screens on windows, bright with lots of windows

* Covered balcony with mountains views east

* Quartz counter tops (kitchen and bath)

* Walk in tile shower

* Custom built drawers and shelves in closet

* Ceiling fans both in living room & bedroom

* LED lighting

* LG washer and dryer included

* Nest thermostat

* Media nook with USB ports

* Digital entry keypads

* Secure parking space

* Interior entrance with Elevator

* Club room with kitchen and lounge and outdoor grill with fire pit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179023

No Pets Allowed



