All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 522 Windswept Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
522 Windswept Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:07 PM

522 Windswept Drive

522 Windswept Drive · (828) 575-7927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

522 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC 28801
Kenilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
$300 RENT DISCOUNT FOR FIRST MONTH LONG TERM. SHORT TERM RENTAL ASLO AVAILABLE 3-6 MONTHS. This luxury 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a place you will love to come home to each day with surreal mountain views. Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, new carpet, new paint new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and awesome stacked washer and dryer included. Enjoy your great 35 foot private deck overlooking, downtown and views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located only seconds from downtown Asheville, yet private to the point of not being able to be seen by anyone on your deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Windswept Drive have any available units?
522 Windswept Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Windswept Drive have?
Some of 522 Windswept Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Windswept Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Windswept Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Windswept Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Windswept Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 522 Windswept Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Windswept Drive does offer parking.
Does 522 Windswept Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Windswept Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Windswept Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 Windswept Drive has a pool.
Does 522 Windswept Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Windswept Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Windswept Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Windswept Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Windswept Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Windswept Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 522 Windswept Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District
100 District Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln
Asheville, NC 28806
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave
Asheville, NC 28804
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way
Asheville, NC 28704
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir
Asheville, NC 28805
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd
Asheville, NC 28803

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with BalconyAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity