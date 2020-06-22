All apartments in Asheville
224 White Pine Drive
224 White Pine Drive

224 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC 28805
Kenliworth Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON!

Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a dog (or 2 - at the most!) and nice front porch! Easy access to all interstates and areas of town.

Unfurnished
Year Lease

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to the backyard
Hardwood Floors
Laundry area with W/D Hook ups
Central Heat/AC
Covered Front Porch/Deck
Large Back Patio
Fenced yard
Garage
Off-Street Parking for 2 - 3 cars
Pets considered with a $300.00 refundable deposit per pet
No Smoking

$1475.00 Per Month / $1475.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

**For more information or to view this property please contact Cordelia BY EMAIL: Cordeliarentsavl@gmail.com**

NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.

(RLNE2257055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 White Pine Drive have any available units?
224 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 224 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 224 White Pine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 White Pine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 White Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 224 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 White Pine Drive does offer parking.
Does 224 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 224 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 White Pine Drive has units with air conditioning.
