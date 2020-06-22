224 White Pine Drive

Amenities
East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON!
Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a dog (or 2 - at the most!) and nice front porch! Easy access to all interstates and areas of town.
Unfurnished
Year Lease
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to the backyard
Hardwood Floors
Laundry area with W/D Hook ups
Central Heat/AC
Covered Front Porch/Deck
Large Back Patio
Fenced yard
Garage
Off-Street Parking for 2 - 3 cars
Pets considered with a $300.00 refundable deposit per pet
No Smoking
$1475.00 Per Month / $1475.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
**For more information or to view this property please contact Cordelia BY EMAIL: Cordeliarentsavl@gmail.com**
NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.
(RLNE2257055)