224 White Pine Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON!



Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a dog (or 2 - at the most!) and nice front porch! Easy access to all interstates and areas of town.



Unfurnished

Year Lease



2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to the backyard

Hardwood Floors

Laundry area with W/D Hook ups

Central Heat/AC

Covered Front Porch/Deck

Large Back Patio

Fenced yard

Garage

Off-Street Parking for 2 - 3 cars

Pets considered with a $300.00 refundable deposit per pet

No Smoking



$1475.00 Per Month / $1475.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (includes background and credit check)



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



**For more information or to view this property please contact Cordelia BY EMAIL: Cordeliarentsavl@gmail.com**



NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.



