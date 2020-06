Amenities

patio / balcony cats allowed stainless steel pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Great East Asheville condominium located in The Cloisters community! Unit has stainless steel appliances, gas hydro heat with backup heat pump, gas fireplace, covered back patio, community pool, tennis courts and club house. Close to interstates, shopping and downtown. Sorry no room mate situations. One cat allowed; no dogs.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.