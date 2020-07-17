All apartments in Asheville
20 Steele Avenue

20 Steele Street · (828) 252-6664
Asheville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

20 Steele Street, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Steele Avenue · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
20 Steele Avenue Available 09/01/20 Ranch Home on a Large Lot in Oakley - Brick ranch on nearly an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac - convenient Oakley location! Features include a wood burning fireplace, attached garage, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, and a big back deck.

At the back of the home is the living room with the wood burning fireplace and built-in shelving. This room has a door out to the huge back deck with stairs down to the back yard. Hardwood floors are throughout the living room and both bedrooms.

The kitchen is located at the front of the home off of the entry foyer. It’s been nicely updated with plentiful attractive cabinetry, tiled floors and backsplash, plus newer appliances including the smooth-top electric range, built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher.

The family room with paneled walls is located off of the kitchen and living room and has stairs to access the basement and also a door from the attached one-car garage.

The master bedroom offers access to the back deck and an en suite bathroom with a large stall shower. This bathroom also has access from the hall. The second hall bathroom has a shower/bathtub.

The large basement has room for storage and the washer and dryer which will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the owners. Other appliances that will remain for tenant use but will not be maintained by the owner are the central vacuum and the hot tub on the back deck. Tenants may use the hot tub if they pay for a contract to have it professionally serviced. The basement also includes a wood burning stove that is not operational and cannot be used.

Central heat (electric) with oil backup and central air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. One pet negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.

(RLNE5000843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Steele Avenue have any available units?
20 Steele Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Steele Avenue have?
Some of 20 Steele Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Steele Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 Steele Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Steele Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Steele Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20 Steele Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20 Steele Avenue offers parking.
Does 20 Steele Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Steele Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Steele Avenue have a pool?
No, 20 Steele Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20 Steele Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 Steele Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Steele Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Steele Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Steele Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Steele Avenue has units with air conditioning.
