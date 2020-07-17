Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

20 Steele Avenue Available 09/01/20 Ranch Home on a Large Lot in Oakley - Brick ranch on nearly an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac - convenient Oakley location! Features include a wood burning fireplace, attached garage, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, and a big back deck.



At the back of the home is the living room with the wood burning fireplace and built-in shelving. This room has a door out to the huge back deck with stairs down to the back yard. Hardwood floors are throughout the living room and both bedrooms.



The kitchen is located at the front of the home off of the entry foyer. It’s been nicely updated with plentiful attractive cabinetry, tiled floors and backsplash, plus newer appliances including the smooth-top electric range, built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher.



The family room with paneled walls is located off of the kitchen and living room and has stairs to access the basement and also a door from the attached one-car garage.



The master bedroom offers access to the back deck and an en suite bathroom with a large stall shower. This bathroom also has access from the hall. The second hall bathroom has a shower/bathtub.



The large basement has room for storage and the washer and dryer which will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the owners. Other appliances that will remain for tenant use but will not be maintained by the owner are the central vacuum and the hot tub on the back deck. Tenants may use the hot tub if they pay for a contract to have it professionally serviced. The basement also includes a wood burning stove that is not operational and cannot be used.



Central heat (electric) with oil backup and central air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. One pet negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.



(RLNE5000843)