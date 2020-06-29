190 Broadway Street Unit 405

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room. Furniture currently in the condo stays or can be removed completely, owner is flexible.



6-Month to 1 Year Lease available



One Bedroom / One Bathroom

Open plan Kitchen, LR, DR

Covered balcony with views of downtown's skyline



Walk-in closets

Separate utility space with combo washer/dryer

Two flat screen, wall mounted TV's! 42' & 32'

Ceiling fans

Central AC/Heat

Elevator access

Fitness room and community gathering space on site

High Five Coffee in the building!

Designated, Off-street parking for one car

Close to public transport

Minutes to downtown

All Utilities (caps apply) and Condo fees included

Owner managed

No smoking

Sorry, no pets

(Please note: sheets and towels are not provided)



$1650.00 Per Month / $1650.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (including background and credit checks)



***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4960270)