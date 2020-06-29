All apartments in Asheville
Asheville, NC
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

190 Broadway Street Unit 405

190 Broadway St · (828) 712-3075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room. Furniture currently in the condo stays or can be removed completely, owner is flexible.

6-Month to 1 Year Lease available

One Bedroom / One Bathroom
Open plan Kitchen, LR, DR
Covered balcony with views of downtown's skyline

Walk-in closets
Separate utility space with combo washer/dryer
Two flat screen, wall mounted TV's! 42' & 32'
Ceiling fans
Central AC/Heat
Elevator access
Fitness room and community gathering space on site
High Five Coffee in the building!
Designated, Off-street parking for one car
Close to public transport
Minutes to downtown
All Utilities (caps apply) and Condo fees included
Owner managed
No smoking
Sorry, no pets
(Please note: sheets and towels are not provided)

$1650.00 Per Month / $1650.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (including background and credit checks)

***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4960270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have any available units?
190 Broadway Street Unit 405 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have?
Some of 190 Broadway Street Unit 405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
190 Broadway Street Unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 pet-friendly?
No, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 offer parking?
Yes, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 offers parking.
Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have a pool?
No, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 does not have a pool.
Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Broadway Street Unit 405 has units with air conditioning.
