190 Broadway Street Unit 405

Amenities
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room. Furniture currently in the condo stays or can be removed completely, owner is flexible.
6-Month to 1 Year Lease available
One Bedroom / One Bathroom
Open plan Kitchen, LR, DR
Covered balcony with views of downtown's skyline
Walk-in closets
Separate utility space with combo washer/dryer
Two flat screen, wall mounted TV's! 42' & 32'
Ceiling fans
Central AC/Heat
Elevator access
Fitness room and community gathering space on site
High Five Coffee in the building!
Designated, Off-street parking for one car
Close to public transport
Minutes to downtown
All Utilities (caps apply) and Condo fees included
Owner managed
No smoking
Sorry, no pets
(Please note: sheets and towels are not provided)
$1650.00 Per Month / $1650.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (including background and credit checks)
***For more information or to view please E-MAIL Gretchen with Black Bear Rentals, Inc. at gretchenrentsavl@gmail.com***
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4960270)