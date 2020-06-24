116 Bilberry Ln

Amenities

Beautiful Four-Bedroom in Candler - Immaculate home with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, screened porch, 3BR & laundry on main. Master includes his and hers walk-in closets, radiant floor heat, soaking tub, & walk-in shower. Second family room, bedroom, bath, office, & bonus room on upper level. Fenced back yard w/patio area. Central heat and air. Dual on-demand hot water heaters - unlimited hot water. Large, insulated basement offers abundant storage opportunities. Washer and dryer available or bring your own. Tenant pays all utilities.



