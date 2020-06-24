All apartments in Asheville
116 Bilberry Ln
116 Bilberry Ln

116 Bilberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

116 Bilberry Lane, Asheville, NC 28715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Four-Bedroom in Candler - Immaculate home with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, screened porch, 3BR & laundry on main. Master includes his and hers walk-in closets, radiant floor heat, soaking tub, & walk-in shower. Second family room, bedroom, bath, office, & bonus room on upper level. Fenced back yard w/patio area. Central heat and air. Dual on-demand hot water heaters - unlimited hot water. Large, insulated basement offers abundant storage opportunities. Washer and dryer available or bring your own. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5902665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Bilberry Ln have any available units?
116 Bilberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 116 Bilberry Ln have?
Some of 116 Bilberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Bilberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
116 Bilberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Bilberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Bilberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 116 Bilberry Ln offer parking?
No, 116 Bilberry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 116 Bilberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Bilberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Bilberry Ln have a pool?
No, 116 Bilberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 116 Bilberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 116 Bilberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Bilberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Bilberry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Bilberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Bilberry Ln has units with air conditioning.
