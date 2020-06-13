Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

116 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Apex, NC

Finding an apartment in Apex that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
2 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
803 Myrtle Grove Ln Available 07/10/20 Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4
1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2088 sqft
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Easy Living Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit townhome features three unique levels.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 West St
204 West Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
204 West St Available 08/14/20 Available August 2020!!! Awesome Apex Home!! - Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage with huge fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with custom shelving.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2039 Whitesmith Drive
2039 Whitesmith Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2484 sqft
2039 Whitesmith Drive Available 07/01/20 Beaver Creek Commons 3 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of Apex.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
871 Tunisian Drive
871 Tunisian Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2245 sqft
871 Tunisian Drive Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 3 Story 3BD/3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 Sky Top Dr
1113 Sky Top Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1980 sqft
Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285 Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2084 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 3 story end unit town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan, huge deck. Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping center,restaurants, move theater. Close toCary, Raleigh, RDU, HWY 540/64/55.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
201 S Hughes Street
201 South Hughes Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Available Now! Great home in downtown Apex. Completely remodeled inside. New hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite counters.

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
449 Heritage Village Lane
449 Heritage Village Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3398 sqft
Fabulous 3 Br / 2.5 Ba Luxury Townhouse in Desirable Scotts Mill! Available Now! - Available NOW for move in! 3 BR, 2 Full bath, 2 half bath, 2 car garage, luxury brick townhome in Scotts Mill! Not too many homes like this in the area.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2332 Mt Zion Church Rd
2332 Mount Zion Church Rd, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2518 sqft
2332 Mt Zion Church Rd Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bella Casa, Apex! 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath With fireplace. - Available in July! Hardwood Floors throughout 1st floor and stairs, carpet on 2nd floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
111 Gallent Hedge Trail
111 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1980 sqft
Available 7/21! Very nice and spacious 3-level town in Miramonte-Apex! Ground floor has large guest suite w/ full bath. Main floor boasts a very large living room w/ dining area, fireplace, double doors leading out to deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
718 Treviso Lane
718 Treviso Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1792 sqft
Available now Spacious 3BR End Unit Town Home in 55 James at Midtown, Apex! Features 1 car garage; hardwood flooring, cozy fireplace in family room; gourmet kitchen with granitecounter top , great for entertaining guests; spacious Master BR with

1 of 36

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
901 Brickstone Drive
901 Brickstone Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2031 sqft
901 Brickstone Drive Available 12/07/19 Charming 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Apex Home with Fenced Yard - Ideally located in the beautiful Greenbrier development in Apex, this 4 bedroom and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Apex

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1929 Holt Road
1929 Holt Road, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This is definitely a one of a kind opportunity to live in a great farmhouse so close to Cary & Apex! 4 bedroom/3 full baths 3 bedrooms downstairs Beautiful hardwoods in common rooms downstairs Gorgeous wood work throughout home Upstairs bedroom and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Sugar Hill Place
104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1736 sqft
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.
City Guide for Apex, NC

"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Apex, NC

Finding an apartment in Apex that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

