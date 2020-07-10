Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

198 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,057
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:15am
4 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1108 Bungalow Park Drive
1108 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1108 Bungalow Park Drive Available 08/04/20 Beautiful 2 BD/2.5BA Townhome in popular Scotts Mill community in Apex! - Beautiful 2 BD/2.5BA Townhome in popular Scotts Mill community in Apex! Great open layout with lots of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 Shelter Haven Drive
119 Shelter Haven Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1098 sqft
Inviting 2Br 2Ba TH within Walking Distance of Downtown Apex! Avail Now! - Available Now! Come quick! Open first level offers living/dining combo, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and ample counter space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trl
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill and is ready for immediate occupancy. Once inside, it's welcoming, open layout instantly conveys a feeling of 'home' that is not easily replicated.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2220 Red Knot Lane
2220 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st. A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1470 Salem Creek Dr
1470 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2108 sqft
This gorgeous 3BR/2 Full Bath/2 (Half) Bath townhome has a large bonus and oversized garage! It also features an open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen that opens to the spacious Dining Area.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Blue Jay Point
1883 Blue Jay Point, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2518 sqft
Beautiful townhome w/ open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, granite island, canopy hood & SS gas appliances. Coffered ceiling & stone fireplace in family room. Owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, screened porch, 2 WIC, & 5’ frameless shower w/ seat.

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
2109 Whitesmith Drive
2109 Whitesmith Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhome w/ 2-car garage! 3BR & 3.5 BA. 5-in hardwoods on main floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite counter tops, huge center island, SS appliances, & tile backsplash. Excellent schools. 3 minute walk to Beaver Creek Crossing shopping center.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2332 Mt Zion Church Rd
2332 Mount Zion Church Rd, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2518 sqft
2332 Mt Zion Church Rd Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bella Casa, Apex! 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath With fireplace. - Available in July! Hardwood Floors throughout 1st floor and stairs, carpet on 2nd floor.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
105 Old Grove Lane
105 Old Grove Lane, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
Absolutely Immaculate 2 Bedrooms, Loft, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Lots of Storage! A Prestigious Neighbor With Award Winning Homes! What A Treat To Live In The Groves! Enjoy Shopping & Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Historic Apex.

1 of 36

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
901 Brickstone Drive
901 Brickstone Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2031 sqft
901 Brickstone Drive Available 12/07/19 Charming 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Apex Home with Fenced Yard - Ideally located in the beautiful Greenbrier development in Apex, this 4 bedroom and 2.
Results within 1 mile of Apex

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
115 Florians Drive
115 Florians Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1873 sqft
115 Florians Drive Available 08/01/20 115 Florians Drive - Bev Roberts Rentals and Property Management - Luxury, Town-home with 1 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods through out 1st floor. All appliance remain including front load washer/dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Union Mills Way
205 Union Mills Way, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
205 Union Mills Way Available 08/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Cary Home on Cul-de Sac - Enjoy Southern charm and stunning tranquility in this classic Cary Home.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1022 Salt Glaze Lane
1022 Salt Glaze Ln, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2023 sqft
Newly-Constructed, Luxurious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 161415 Newly-Constructed, Brand New Beautiful End Unit, luxurious 3-story Townhouse at Brickyard on Route 55 Opposite to Whole Foods. You will be the first one to live in the new house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2159 Gregor Overlook Lane
2159 Gregor Overlook Lane, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2884 sqft
Beautiful energy-efficient home awaits you!! The Emarald plan offers plenty of room for the whole family. 4 bedrooms and a huge loft. Sunny, bright and open floor plan and generously-sized bedrooms and walk-in closets for ample storage.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
202 Whitcomb Lane
202 Whitcomb Lane, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
3459 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 10/01/20 $ 3,350 202 Whitcomb Ln, Wyndfall Pool/Tennis Sub - Property Id: 78837 Call 919-303-9800. Executive home in Wyndfall Swim & Tennis community. Hardwoods throughout most of the 1st floor.
Results within 5 miles of Apex
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
46 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Apex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apex Rent Report. Apex rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Apex rents declined significantly over the past month

Apex rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Apex stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,341 for a two-bedroom. Apex's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Apex over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Apex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apex, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apex is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Apex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,341 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apex fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apex than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Apex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Raleigh
    $1,010
    $1,160
    0
    -0.3%
    Cary
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    -0.1%
    Apex
    $1,150
    $1,340
    -0.4%
    -1.1%
    Wake Forest
    $1,060
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Garner
    $1,030
    $1,190
    0.5%
    1.1%
    Morrisville
    $1,180
    $1,380
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
    Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
    Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
    Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
    Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
    Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill