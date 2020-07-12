Apartment List
/
NC
/
apex
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apex apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
24 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:15am
4 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
509 S Center Street
509 Center St, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1533 sqft
PEAK OF GOOD LIVING .4 MILES FROM DOWNTOWN APEX/ Salem Street ! Single family home w/cov. front porch, 2-car garage on 1.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1883 Blue Jay Point
1883 Blue Jay Point, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2518 sqft
Beautiful townhome w/ open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, granite island, canopy hood & SS gas appliances. Coffered ceiling & stone fireplace in family room. Owner’s suite w/ tray ceilings, screened porch, 2 WIC, & 5’ frameless shower w/ seat.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
113 Windy Creek Lane
113 Windy Creek Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1750 sqft
2-Story Charleston Style home w/large covered porch & SOLAR SYSTEM in much sought after Apex close to shopping, restaurants, HYW 64/55 & I-540. 3 BR, 2.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
201 Rapp Ln
201 Rapp Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2080 sqft
This location is perfect for anyone wanting close proximity to the city, with all the quiet beauty of the suburbs. Apex is a crossroad to everything the Triangle area has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Myrtle Grove Ln
803 Myrtle Grove Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1855 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home Located in The Groves in Apex! - Available July 10th! - Available July 10th, 2020! This Gorgeous Town home has a nice open floor plan with lots of natural light.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2220 Red Knot Lane
2220 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1914 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath, 1914 sqft, $1,750. Available September 1st. A beautiful new construction end unit townhome built in 2019 in Apex’s, Peak 502 Neighborhood. Close to RTP and I-540, minutes from everywhere! Three stories, 1914 sq.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1470 Salem Creek Dr
1470 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2108 sqft
This gorgeous 3BR/2 Full Bath/2 (Half) Bath townhome has a large bonus and oversized garage! It also features an open floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen that opens to the spacious Dining Area.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apex
2254 Red Knot Lane
2254 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2200 sqft
Brand NEW 4BR home /Guest BR & Full bth on main floor, near BeaverCreek shpgCenter in Apex! Be the 1st to move into this 4BR,3.5 bath upgrd t/home! Largekitchen w/ 42" cabinets, S/S appliances, granite c/tops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1817 Misty Hollow Lane
1817 Misty Hollow Lane, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2421 sqft
Come home to the popular Waterford Green Sub. Great 4 bedroom home plus bonus. Hardwoods in Foyer/dining/living/kit/breakfast rm. All white kitchen with island & pantry. Vaulted master w/WIC. Beautiful pool & tennis community. Fenced yard, .

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1026 Waymaker Court
1026 Waymaker Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2428 sqft
Walk to the Beaver Creek shopping center for shopping, movie,dining. Luxury 3 story TH. Ground level has attached 2 car garage & huge bonus room w/ full bath. Spacious main level is open concept & has hardwoods throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 S Mason Street
107 South Mason Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Townhome in awesome Apex location, minutes to Hwy 55, shopping, and restaurants! First floor with large open living room and great wooded view with large back deck. Half bath and W/D hook up downstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Lea Island Cove
1721 Lea Island Cove, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3483 sqft
Great Single Family House w/ 5 BR+4 BA+ Bonus+Office & 2-Car Garage in Bella Casa /Apex. Open concept floor plan with 1st floor Bedroom w/ full bath, Gourmet kitchen features Gas stove, Granite counter tops, tile back splash & SS appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Blackburn Road
1202 Blackburn Road, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1905 sqft
MOVING TO APEX-CARY-RALEIGH - BEST PLACE TO RENT - One Story Home in Heart of Apex, Desirable Haddon Hall subdivision. Featuring Open Kitchen, Pantry, Breakfast Bar and Open to the Family Room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run
1154 Chestnut Bluff Run, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2041 sqft
Brand New Energy-Efficient Single Family Townhome w/ 3 BR+2.5 BA & 2-car garage in Deer Creek/ Apex. Easy access to Jordan Lake, I-540/64/55. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & parks. Open floor plan w/ Hardwoods throughout the main floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail
1783 Hammocks Beach Trail, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2328 sqft
Great Single Family House w/ 4 BR+3 BA & 2-car garage in Bella Casa, Apex. Easy access to I-540/64/US-1. Hardwood throughout main floor features with LR/DR/Kitchen/Breakfast/Family w/ fireplace & Guest BR w/ full bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Apex, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Apex apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsApex 3 BedroomsApex Accessible ApartmentsApex Apartments under $1,000Apex Apartments under $1,100
Apex Apartments under $900Apex Apartments with BalconyApex Apartments with GarageApex Apartments with GymApex Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApex Apartments with Move-in SpecialsApex Apartments with Parking
Apex Apartments with PoolApex Apartments with Washer-DryerApex Cheap PlacesApex Dog Friendly ApartmentsApex Luxury PlacesApex Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill