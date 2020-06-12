172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Apex, NC

/
2 bedroom apartments
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
22 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1000 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
27 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1287 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
15 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
13 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
206 E Moore Street
206 East Moore Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Available 6/20.
1 Unit Available
1407 Luxor Drive
1407 Luxor Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Better than new townhome in the heart of Apex. Walk to Downtown. 2 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half baths. All appliances included - refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and bonus area. Open floorplan. Hardwoods on main level.
1 Unit Available
201 S Hughes Street
201 South Hughes Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Available Now! Great home in downtown Apex. Completely remodeled inside. New hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
1117 Bungalow Park Drive
1117 Bungalow Park Drive, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
Nice two bedroom town home for rent. Is $1250 a month with one months security deposit required. A credit application fee of $50 required. No pets.
1 Unit Available
105 Old Grove Lane
105 Old Grove Lane, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
Absolutely Immaculate 2 Bedrooms, Loft, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Lots of Storage! A Prestigious Neighbor With Award Winning Homes! What A Treat To Live In The Groves! Enjoy Shopping & Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Historic Apex.
Results within 1 mile of Apex
1 Unit Available
202 Vinca Cir
202 Vinca Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE WITH A 13 or 24 MONTH LEASE! Two bedroom town home in great Cary location! Featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor and awesome natural lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Apex
48 Units Available
Lantower Weston Corners
6000 Elevate Circle, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1206 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
28 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
20 Units Available
District Lofts
3001 Village Market Pl, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, with a putting green, fire pits and pool. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. In Park West Village within walking distance of shopping center and restaurants.
60 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Lochmere
23 Units Available
Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community near I-64 has a salt water pool, a dog park with play toys and parking garages for convenience.
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
12 Units Available
Hudson High House
100 Terrastone Pl, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1041 sqft
Centrally located in Cary between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park near I-540. Within walking distance to Stone Creek Village shopping and dining venues. Includes 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts and remote control garage.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
40 Units Available
Waterford Forest
900 Waterford Forest Cir, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1166 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent.
10 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
2 Bedrooms
$991
913 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
