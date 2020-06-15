All apartments in Apex
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:10 PM

901 Brickstone Drive

901 Brickstone Drive · (919) 964-1066
Location

901 Brickstone Drive, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Brickstone Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2031 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
901 Brickstone Drive Available 12/07/19 Charming 4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath Apex Home with Fenced Yard - Ideally located in the beautiful Greenbrier development in Apex, this 4 bedroom and 2.5 Bath home represents the best in southern living with its charming layout and peaceful outdoor living space. The understated and sophisticated style of the property is characterized by clean lines and sublime detailing.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Impressive two-story Entryway with rich hardwoods
~Living Room accented with Bay Window, vaulted ceiling and archways
~Elegant Dining Room graced with beautiful columns, wainscoting and crown molding
~Stunning Family Room highlighted with cathedral ceilings and cozy fireplace
~Bright Eat-In Kitchen with serving bar and pantry which opens to private patio
~Powder Room
~Lower Level Laundry (washer/dryer not included)
~Exquisite Master Bedroom offers tray ceiling, Walk-In Closet and ensuite Bath
~Spa-like Master Bath featuring dual vanity, garden seat and separate shower stall
~3 Additional Bedrooms with generous closet space

Having access to the 2 car Garage, Fenced Yard on Corner Lot, sunny Patio and Community Pool complete this sensational property in Greenbrier. This property is in close proximity to fantastic schools, shopping/dining and parks. Easy access to I 40, 540, RTP and RDU.
Available 12/07/2019
Pets Negotiable (Additional Fees and Breed Restrictions Apply)
===============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,695 First Month's Rent
$1,695 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

(RLNE4661061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

