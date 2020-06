Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous TH with HARDWOOD ON ALL FLOORS! Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping, minutes from I-540 & Hwy64. Enjoy this bright & sunny, open floor plan. Prep meals in a kitchen w/ 42"cabinets, stainless steel appliances & an island with seating area, then take a seat in the large breakfast room or separate dining room. Hang out on the front porch&back deck. Stay cozy by the fireplace. 1st fl Bedroom with full Bath. Great schools, please verify for school cap.