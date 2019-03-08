All apartments in Apex
Find more places like 449 Heritage Village Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
449 Heritage Village Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

449 Heritage Village Lane

449 Heritage Village Lane · (919) 238-6944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

449 Heritage Village Lane, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 449 Heritage Village Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Fabulous 3 Br / 2.5 Ba Luxury Townhouse in Desirable Scotts Mill! Available Now! - Available NOW for move in! 3 BR, 2 Full bath, 2 half bath, 2 car garage, luxury brick townhome in Scotts Mill! Not too many homes like this in the area. Perfect open floor plan, tiles in all baths, carpets in all bedrooms, ceiling fans, covered front porch, balcony, luxury master bath, butler pantry, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, walk-in closets, gas log FP, media room, crown moldings, wrought iron rails, mud room, storage closets, CATV wiring, close to church, school, 540, RDU, RTP. Pets considered on a case by case, sorry no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4415488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Heritage Village Lane have any available units?
449 Heritage Village Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 449 Heritage Village Lane have?
Some of 449 Heritage Village Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Heritage Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
449 Heritage Village Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Heritage Village Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Heritage Village Lane is pet friendly.
Does 449 Heritage Village Lane offer parking?
Yes, 449 Heritage Village Lane does offer parking.
Does 449 Heritage Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Heritage Village Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Heritage Village Lane have a pool?
No, 449 Heritage Village Lane does not have a pool.
Does 449 Heritage Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 449 Heritage Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Heritage Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Heritage Village Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Heritage Village Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Heritage Village Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 449 Heritage Village Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with ParkingApex Dog Friendly Apartments
Apex Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity