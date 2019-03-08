449 Heritage Village Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Fabulous 3 Br / 2.5 Ba Luxury Townhouse in Desirable Scotts Mill! Available Now! - Available NOW for move in! 3 BR, 2 Full bath, 2 half bath, 2 car garage, luxury brick townhome in Scotts Mill! Not too many homes like this in the area. Perfect open floor plan, tiles in all baths, carpets in all bedrooms, ceiling fans, covered front porch, balcony, luxury master bath, butler pantry, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, walk-in closets, gas log FP, media room, crown moldings, wrought iron rails, mud room, storage closets, CATV wiring, close to church, school, 540, RDU, RTP. Pets considered on a case by case, sorry no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4415488)