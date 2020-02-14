All apartments in Apex
Find more places like 2039 Whitesmith Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apex, NC
/
2039 Whitesmith Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2039 Whitesmith Drive

2039 Whitesmith Drive · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apex
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2039 Whitesmith Drive, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2039 Whitesmith Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
2039 Whitesmith Drive Available 07/01/20 Beaver Creek Commons 3 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of Apex. With over 1,600 square feet of living spaces, this 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features generous rooms, fabulous proportions, exquisite light and glorious style. The home is perfect for today's modern lifestyle. NOTE: construction in progress on ground floor bathroom.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Welcoming Entryway
~Comfortable Living Room with sunlit windows
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, beautifully crafted island bar and pantry
~Expansive Dining area leading to rear balcony
~Powder room
~Third floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall
~ Two additional Bedrooms on third floor with abundant closet space and private full Bath
~Laundry Closet with built-in cabinets
~Ground floor Bonus Room perfectly suited as an Office, Entertainment Room, Playroom or Guest Quarters with Full Bath
~Strauss Floorplan

Having access to the 2 car garage and sunny balcony complete this extraordinary property in the Hempstead at Beaver Creek. In this unbeatable location, live steps from great shopping/dining and many of the region's top schools. Easy access to I-540, Rt 64, Rt 1, Rt 55 and Kelly Road.
Available 7/1/2020
One small dog will be considered, additional fees and breed restrictions apply
Washer and Dryer not included

====================================================================================
Move In Costs
$1,695 First Month's Rent
$1,695 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4708819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have any available units?
2039 Whitesmith Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have?
Some of 2039 Whitesmith Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Whitesmith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Whitesmith Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Whitesmith Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 Whitesmith Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2039 Whitesmith Drive does offer parking.
Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2039 Whitesmith Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have a pool?
No, 2039 Whitesmith Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have accessible units?
No, 2039 Whitesmith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Whitesmith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 Whitesmith Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 Whitesmith Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2039 Whitesmith Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd
Apex, NC 27523
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr
Apex, NC 27539
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr
Apex, NC 27502
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln
Apex, NC 27539
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road
Apex, NC 27523
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive
Apex, NC 27523

Similar Pages

Apex 1 BedroomsApex 2 Bedrooms
Apex Apartments with ParkingApex Dog Friendly Apartments
Apex Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NCRaeford, NCRolesville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity