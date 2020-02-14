Amenities

2039 Whitesmith Drive Available 07/01/20 Beaver Creek Commons 3 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of Apex. With over 1,600 square feet of living spaces, this 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features generous rooms, fabulous proportions, exquisite light and glorious style. The home is perfect for today's modern lifestyle. NOTE: construction in progress on ground floor bathroom.



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Welcoming Entryway

~Comfortable Living Room with sunlit windows

~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, beautifully crafted island bar and pantry

~Expansive Dining area leading to rear balcony

~Powder room

~Third floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall

~ Two additional Bedrooms on third floor with abundant closet space and private full Bath

~Laundry Closet with built-in cabinets

~Ground floor Bonus Room perfectly suited as an Office, Entertainment Room, Playroom or Guest Quarters with Full Bath

~Strauss Floorplan



Having access to the 2 car garage and sunny balcony complete this extraordinary property in the Hempstead at Beaver Creek. In this unbeatable location, live steps from great shopping/dining and many of the region's top schools. Easy access to I-540, Rt 64, Rt 1, Rt 55 and Kelly Road.

Available 7/1/2020

One small dog will be considered, additional fees and breed restrictions apply

Washer and Dryer not included



Move In Costs

$1,695 First Month's Rent

$1,695 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4708819)