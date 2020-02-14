Amenities
2039 Whitesmith Drive Available 07/01/20 Beaver Creek Commons 3 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of Apex. With over 1,600 square feet of living spaces, this 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath property features generous rooms, fabulous proportions, exquisite light and glorious style. The home is perfect for today's modern lifestyle. NOTE: construction in progress on ground floor bathroom.
Exceptional Interior Features:
~Welcoming Entryway
~Comfortable Living Room with sunlit windows
~Gourmet Kitchen outfitted with SS appliances, beautifully crafted island bar and pantry
~Expansive Dining area leading to rear balcony
~Powder room
~Third floor Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and luxurious Master Bath featuring dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall
~ Two additional Bedrooms on third floor with abundant closet space and private full Bath
~Laundry Closet with built-in cabinets
~Ground floor Bonus Room perfectly suited as an Office, Entertainment Room, Playroom or Guest Quarters with Full Bath
~Strauss Floorplan
Having access to the 2 car garage and sunny balcony complete this extraordinary property in the Hempstead at Beaver Creek. In this unbeatable location, live steps from great shopping/dining and many of the region's top schools. Easy access to I-540, Rt 64, Rt 1, Rt 55 and Kelly Road.
Available 7/1/2020
One small dog will be considered, additional fees and breed restrictions apply
Washer and Dryer not included
====================================================================================
Move In Costs
$1,695 First Month's Rent
$1,695 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
No Cats Allowed
