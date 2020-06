Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exceptional cul-de-sac home in located in popular Walden Creek Subd! First floor offers formal living/dining, family room with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. 4 bedroom + bonus. Spacious master suite with sitting area, garden tub & separate shower. Tons of storage in garage & ceiling fans throughout. Relax on the back deck overlooking private huge wooded backyard. Fabulous neighborhood & Location. Community Rec. available, must see property that will not last long!