Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

134 Forthview Way

134 Forthview Way · (919) 230-2619
Location

134 Forthview Way, Apex, NC 27502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134 Forthview Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
134 Forthview Way Available 08/01/20 Like new townhouse in Apex, near downtown! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story townhouse near downtown Apex in Bradley Terrace. Eat-in kitchen with updated stainless appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Living room with exit to private outdoor space with fence. Ceiling fans. Green views. Immaculate and like new. New HVAC unit, new water heater. Quiet neighborhood, walk to elementary school. SMALL MATURE DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Directions: US-1S to exit 95 for NC-55 towards Apex. Turn right onto NC-55. Turn left onto Perry Road. Turn right onto Apex Peakway. Turn right onto Anterbury. Make a right onto Forthview Way.

(RLNE5891179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Forthview Way have any available units?
134 Forthview Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Forthview Way have?
Some of 134 Forthview Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Forthview Way currently offering any rent specials?
134 Forthview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Forthview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Forthview Way is pet friendly.
Does 134 Forthview Way offer parking?
No, 134 Forthview Way does not offer parking.
Does 134 Forthview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Forthview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Forthview Way have a pool?
No, 134 Forthview Way does not have a pool.
Does 134 Forthview Way have accessible units?
No, 134 Forthview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Forthview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Forthview Way has units with dishwashers.
