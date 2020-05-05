All apartments in Apex
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:43 AM

111 Gallent Hedge Trail

111 Gallent Hedge Trail · (919) 459-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC 27539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Available 7/21! Very nice and spacious 3-level town in Miramonte-Apex! Ground floor has large guest suite w/ full bath. Main floor boasts a very large living room w/ dining area, fireplace, double doors leading out to deck. Kitchen has an eat-in area and fully-equipped w/ appliances including washer/dryer. Top level has master w/ vaulted ceiling and another "master" w/ en-suite bath as well! Great amenities - pool, tennis, playground. Excellent location! ONE small pet may be considered. Amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have any available units?
111 Gallent Hedge Trail has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have?
Some of 111 Gallent Hedge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Gallent Hedge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
111 Gallent Hedge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Gallent Hedge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail does offer parking.
Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail has a pool.
Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have accessible units?
No, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Gallent Hedge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Gallent Hedge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
