111 Gallent Hedge Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage guest suite tennis court

Available 7/21! Very nice and spacious 3-level town in Miramonte-Apex! Ground floor has large guest suite w/ full bath. Main floor boasts a very large living room w/ dining area, fireplace, double doors leading out to deck. Kitchen has an eat-in area and fully-equipped w/ appliances including washer/dryer. Top level has master w/ vaulted ceiling and another "master" w/ en-suite bath as well! Great amenities - pool, tennis, playground. Excellent location! ONE small pet may be considered. Amazing location!