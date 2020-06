Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Absolutely Immaculate 2 Bedrooms, Loft, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with Lots of Storage! A Prestigious Neighbor With Award Winning Homes! What A Treat To Live In The Groves! Enjoy Shopping & Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Historic Apex. Relax and Stay Cool in Neighborhood Pool. Easy Access to Hwy #1 and Hwy #55 to I-40 and 540. Great Floor Plan! Warm Soothing Colors! Well-Equipped Kitchen Including Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Rocking Chair Front Porch! Easy Living! The Lifestyle Your Family Deserves!