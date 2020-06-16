2628 Osage Street - 1

Amenities
Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row!
You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.
Location is perfect - close to major highways and an easy 10 min drive to just about anywhere in the city - including major tourist attractions like the Zoo, Forest Park, Convention Center, etc.
Fully Furnished, all utilities included, with Complimentary Wifi, Netflix/Hulu, Coffee, Towels, and Linens are provided - what are you waiting for!
Short-Term and Month-to-Month lease available.