2628 Osage Street - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row!



You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.



Location is perfect - close to major highways and an easy 10 min drive to just about anywhere in the city - including major tourist attractions like the Zoo, Forest Park, Convention Center, etc.



Fully Furnished, all utilities included, with Complimentary Wifi, Netflix/Hulu, Coffee, Towels, and Linens are provided - what are you waiting for!



Short-Term and Month-to-Month lease available.