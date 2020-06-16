All apartments in St. Louis
2628 Osage Street - 1
2628 Osage Street - 1

2628 Osage Street · (314) 701-7914
Location

2628 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dutchtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row!

You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.

Location is perfect - close to major highways and an easy 10 min drive to just about anywhere in the city - including major tourist attractions like the Zoo, Forest Park, Convention Center, etc.

Fully Furnished, all utilities included, with Complimentary Wifi, Netflix/Hulu, Coffee, Towels, and Linens are provided - what are you waiting for!

Short-Term and Month-to-Month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Osage Street - 1 have any available units?
2628 Osage Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Osage Street - 1 have?
Some of 2628 Osage Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Osage Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Osage Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Osage Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Osage Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2628 Osage Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2628 Osage Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Osage Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Osage Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Osage Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2628 Osage Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Osage Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2628 Osage Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Osage Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Osage Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
