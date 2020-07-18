All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 1586 Beacon Woods Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, MO
/
1586 Beacon Woods Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1586 Beacon Woods Court

1586 Beacon Woods Court · (636) 220-7830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Country Lane Woods
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO 63021
Country Lane Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private. Features include: vaulted Great Room with wood burning fireplace and sliding door access to the Deck; galley-style Kitchen with hard surface counters and mostly new appliances; main floor Master with Bath; 2 upper level Bedrooms & full Bath; Family/Recreation Room on the lower level with a bonus room that would make a ideal home office, craft room or sleeping area. The neighborhood amenities include: 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, rec field, play and picnic areas. This lovely home is ideally located close to shopping, schools and outdoor activities and provides easy access to wherever you need to go. Available for rent July 1, 2020. Minimum 12 month lease. Owners may consider a small dog with pet deposit and additional monthly rent. No smoking in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have any available units?
1586 Beacon Woods Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have?
Some of 1586 Beacon Woods Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Beacon Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Beacon Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Beacon Woods Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 Beacon Woods Court is pet friendly.
Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Beacon Woods Court offers parking.
Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1586 Beacon Woods Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 1586 Beacon Woods Court has a pool.
Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 1586 Beacon Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1586 Beacon Woods Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Beacon Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Beacon Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1586 Beacon Woods Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr
Manchester, MO 63021
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy
Manchester, MO 63021

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconiesManchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Manchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Country Lane Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity