1586 Beacon Woods Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private. Features include: vaulted Great Room with wood burning fireplace and sliding door access to the Deck; galley-style Kitchen with hard surface counters and mostly new appliances; main floor Master with Bath; 2 upper level Bedrooms & full Bath; Family/Recreation Room on the lower level with a bonus room that would make a ideal home office, craft room or sleeping area. The neighborhood amenities include: 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, rec field, play and picnic areas. This lovely home is ideally located close to shopping, schools and outdoor activities and provides easy access to wherever you need to go. Available for rent July 1, 2020. Minimum 12 month lease. Owners may consider a small dog with pet deposit and additional monthly rent. No smoking in the home.