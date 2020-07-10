/
51 Apartments for rent in Manchester, MO with washer-dryer
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$826
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
700 Ridgeside
700 Ridgeside Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a quiet subdivision, in Parkway School district. The spacious living room has laminate flooring, ceiling fan and a sliding door leading out to the balcony with storage area.
Verified
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$943
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield, ReNew Chesterfield sits in a peaceful cul-de-sac just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy easy access to all your favorite destinations including St.
Verified
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
110 Woodridge
110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy
51 South Woods Mill Road
51 South Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4282 sqft
Enjoy traditional, fully renovated farmhouse with all modern amenities. Beautifully landscaped setting includes 8 acres of adjacent pasture land, pond view and shade trees! Peaceful and quiet. Exceptional location in St.
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.
Nooning Tree
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.
215 Village Creek Court
215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1892 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory.
1624 Walpole Dr Unit D
1624 Walpole Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1520 sqft
Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium - Beautiful newly updated 2Br, 2 full bath condominium in desirable Chesterfield! Walking distance to chesterfield mall , restaurants, and the Chesterfield amphitheater.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$778
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$714
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
