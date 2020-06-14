Apartment List
/
MO
/
manchester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Manchester, MO with garage

Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2781 sqft
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quite cul de sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors. 2 story great room with gas fireplace and a large wall of windows with spectacular views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2436 sqft
2333 Cleek Ct. Available 07/01/20 Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
702 Champeix Lane
702 Champeix Lane, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3866 sqft
Welcome to this stunning custom home, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
The Lake on White Road
1 Unit Available
14243 Finger Lake Drive
14243 Finger Lake Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3071 sqft
Don’t miss this opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath “move & live in” ready.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
85 May Valley
85 May Valley Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bed ranch in Fenton now available for lease! Nice updates throughout including kitchen and baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1908 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12947 Mason Manor
12947 Mason Manor Road, Creve Coeur, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2472 sqft
Beautiful all brick two-story in Parkway school district ready for new tenants. This 4 bed 2.5 bath sits on a beautiful lot in a private neighborhood located down the street from Bellerive country club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12305 Conway Road
12305 Conway Road, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1883 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath full masonry ranch on almost an acre lot and next door to Conway Park. This home has much to offer: beautiful hardwood floors, see-through gas fireplace between living room & den, formal dining room, and sunroom.
City Guide for Manchester, MO

The city of Manchester in England has a long history as one of the hippest cities in England, bringing bands to us from the Monkees to New Order to the the Smiths. Though Manchester, Missouri, may be named after the English city, that's pretty much where the similarities end.

Manchester is a quiet but growing suburb of St. Louis. As of the 2010 U.S. Census, Manchester was home to a little over 18,000 residents, and that number just continues to grow. This thriving community is full of town spirit and knows how to show it. It's a small town with lots to do! Manchester is a fairly tiny part of St. Louis County with a total land area of only 5.08 miles. There are no major lakes or rivers here, however there are several swimming pools and city ponds if you are itching to get your feet wet. The weather here is quite enjoyable as well - one can experience all four seasons with pleasure. Spring and summer are generally warm and mild, while fall brings beautiful colored foliage to the trees lining Manchester's streets. And if you like just a little bit of snow, without being buried under snowdrifts all winter, you'll love the winters here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manchester, MO

Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Apartments with Balcony
Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with Parking
Manchester Apartments with PoolManchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy