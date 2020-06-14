70 Apartments for rent in Manchester, MO with garage
The city of Manchester in England has a long history as one of the hippest cities in England, bringing bands to us from the Monkees to New Order to the the Smiths. Though Manchester, Missouri, may be named after the English city, that's pretty much where the similarities end.
Manchester is a quiet but growing suburb of St. Louis. As of the 2010 U.S. Census, Manchester was home to a little over 18,000 residents, and that number just continues to grow. This thriving community is full of town spirit and knows how to show it. It's a small town with lots to do! Manchester is a fairly tiny part of St. Louis County with a total land area of only 5.08 miles. There are no major lakes or rivers here, however there are several swimming pools and city ponds if you are itching to get your feet wet. The weather here is quite enjoyable as well - one can experience all four seasons with pleasure. Spring and summer are generally warm and mild, while fall brings beautiful colored foliage to the trees lining Manchester's streets. And if you like just a little bit of snow, without being buried under snowdrifts all winter, you'll love the winters here. See more
Manchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.