All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like Park Meadows Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, MO
/
Park Meadows Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Park Meadows Apartments

398 Enchanted Pkwy · (636) 271-4134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manchester
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO 63021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1204P-303 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300E-304 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 402E-304 · Avail. Jul 21

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 403E-303 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

See 21+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 506E-104 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2015 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
package receiving
playground
Where others settle for acceptable, Park Meadows insists on exceptional. Experience a unique community blending unequaled amenities with a convenient and popular location in historic Manchester combining the charm and friendliness of small town life. An ideal place for those wanting to live close to everything, yet enjoy relaxing and natural scenery. Park Meadows is located just minutes from I-270 providing easy access to the St. Louis metropolitan area. Shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment are just minutes away.
\n
\n
At the end of a long day, our residents come home to beautifully designed one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes that are contemporary, stylish and an ideal choice for your lifestyle. Our floor plans feature amenities such as private entrances, oversized windows, walk-in closets, private storage rooms, high-speed internet access, and optional washer/dryer connections inside your apartment home.
\n
\n
Our community amenities reflect the desirable lifestyle that residents have become accustomed to. Enjoy our six-thousand square foot resort-style clubhouse, state-of-the art fitness center, and billiards room. Take advantage of an invigorating swim in the pool or simply relax in the hot tub and enjoy the cascading waterfall.
\n
\n
The Park Meadows we care philosophy offers our residents constant attention to every detail of their communityfrom immaculate landscaping to our service express program, which guarantees fast and complete maintenance repairs. We care is essential to our high level of resident appreciation.
\n
\n
Experience living at Park Meadows and you can rest assured you will experience a quality of life second-to-none.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per appliant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 100 lb weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Meadows Apartments have any available units?
Park Meadows Apartments has 26 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Meadows Apartments have?
Some of Park Meadows Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Meadows Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Meadows Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Meadows Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Meadows Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Meadows Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Meadows Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Meadows Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Meadows Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Meadows Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Meadows Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Meadows Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Meadows Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Meadows Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Meadows Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Meadows Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Meadows Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Park Meadows Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr
Manchester, MO 63021

Similar Pages

Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms
Manchester Apartments with BalconyManchester Dog Friendly Apartments
Manchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity