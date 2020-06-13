81 Apartments for rent in Manchester, MO with balcony
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 33
1 of 5
1 of 88
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 31
1 of 17
The city of Manchester in England has a long history as one of the hippest cities in England, bringing bands to us from the Monkees to New Order to the the Smiths. Though Manchester, Missouri, may be named after the English city, that's pretty much where the similarities end.
Manchester is a quiet but growing suburb of St. Louis. As of the 2010 U.S. Census, Manchester was home to a little over 18,000 residents, and that number just continues to grow. This thriving community is full of town spirit and knows how to show it. It's a small town with lots to do! Manchester is a fairly tiny part of St. Louis County with a total land area of only 5.08 miles. There are no major lakes or rivers here, however there are several swimming pools and city ponds if you are itching to get your feet wet. The weather here is quite enjoyable as well - one can experience all four seasons with pleasure. Spring and summer are generally warm and mild, while fall brings beautiful colored foliage to the trees lining Manchester's streets. And if you like just a little bit of snow, without being buried under snowdrifts all winter, you'll love the winters here. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.