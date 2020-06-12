41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, MO

/
Country Lane Woods
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
939 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
31 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Village Green
15 Units Available
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$947
1005 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$901
980 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1464 sqft
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
1926 Hunting Lake
1926 Hunting Lake Court, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1216 sqft
Completely updated Kirkwood Condo. 2 bed, 2 bath with tons of space. Fresh paint, carpet and all the upgrades. Spacious living room with an exposed brick wall. Walks out to big covered private deck.
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.
Nooning Tree
1 Unit Available
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway
14736 Thornbird Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Elegant ranch style villa shows like a display and is located in the gated community of the Villas at Nooning Tree. Vaulted ceilings in the Foyer, Kitchen, Great Room and Dining Room.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1204 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
2 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1057 sqft
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
