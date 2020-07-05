All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

2381 NW Summerfield Dr

2381 Northwest Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2381 Northwest Summerfield Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW, no shortage on square footage for the price! Traditional 2-Story Executive Home on beautiful, private, cul-de-sac setting with mature trees, large fenced backyard & large patio which backs to Lowenstein Park. Newly remodeled master bathroom. Fresh paint. This home has all the comforts; 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 17 x 18 Master Bedroom Suite with updated Master Bath including Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower. The Kitchen has an Eat-in area, Large Pantry, and great cabinetry and hard-surface counters. Formal Dining Room, Office, 1/2 bath and laundry are also on the first floor. Go downstairs to a professionally finished lower level with bar, small refrigerator and entertainment area, complete with big screen with an abundance of unfinished storage area. Efficient home with new siding and windows. Great neighborhood in L.S. North High & Cedar Creek Elementary. One small pet welcome. Offered through KPMAdvantage. To Schedule a Showing Appointment Call (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have any available units?
2381 NW Summerfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have?
Some of 2381 NW Summerfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 NW Summerfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2381 NW Summerfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 NW Summerfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr offers parking.
Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have a pool?
No, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2381 NW Summerfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2381 NW Summerfield Dr has units with air conditioning.

