2381 NW Summerfield Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW, no shortage on square footage for the price! Traditional 2-Story Executive Home on beautiful, private, cul-de-sac setting with mature trees, large fenced backyard including playset & large patio which backs to Lowenstein Park. This home has all the comforts; 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, 17 x 18 Master Bedroom Suite with Luxurious Master Bath including Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower. The Kitchen has an Eat-in area, Large Pantry, and great cabinetry and hard-surface counters. Formal Dining Room, Office, 1/2 bath and laundry are also on the first floor. Go downstairs to a professionally finished lower level with bar, small refrigerator and entertainment area, complete with big screen with an abundance of unfinished storage area. Efficient home with new siding and windows. Great neighborhood in L.S. North High & Cedar Creek Elementary. One small pet welcome. Offered Through KPMAdvantage. To Schedule a Showing Appointment Call (913) 777-1302.