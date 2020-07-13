All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

CityPlace At Westport

Open Now until 6pm
701 Westport Rd · (816) 226-4616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0517 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 0613 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 0722 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8204 · Avail. now

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 0937 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 1137 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CityPlace At Westport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
City Place at Westport is the ultimate center of access to all things within the city, and is the premier hub of entertainment and fine dining within the heart of Kansas City, Missouri! From the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art to the Kauffman Legacy Park situated on the banks of Brush Creek, a multitude of exclusive options for both entertainment, education, and most importantly, fun, are available to you just minutes away from these fine Kansas City apartments! Closer to home, you’ll find a wide number of beautiful Westport Apartments, each exhibiting their own unique floor plan and set of home-style amenities, including upgraded kitchens equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a beautiful private patio/balcony with extra storage space, and much, much more!

Our pet-friendly community also presents its own set of awesome on-property amenities, such as our resort style swimming pool with poolside gas grills and a lofty cabana, or our residential clubroom wit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does CityPlace At Westport have any available units?
CityPlace At Westport has 32 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does CityPlace At Westport have?
Some of CityPlace At Westport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CityPlace At Westport currently offering any rent specials?
CityPlace At Westport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CityPlace At Westport pet-friendly?
Yes, CityPlace At Westport is pet friendly.
Does CityPlace At Westport offer parking?
Yes, CityPlace At Westport offers parking.
Does CityPlace At Westport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CityPlace At Westport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CityPlace At Westport have a pool?
Yes, CityPlace At Westport has a pool.
Does CityPlace At Westport have accessible units?
Yes, CityPlace At Westport has accessible units.
Does CityPlace At Westport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CityPlace At Westport has units with dishwashers.

