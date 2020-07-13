CityPlace At Westport.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table shuffle board

City Place at Westport is the ultimate center of access to all things within the city, and is the premier hub of entertainment and fine dining within the heart of Kansas City, Missouri! From the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art to the Kauffman Legacy Park situated on the banks of Brush Creek, a multitude of exclusive options for both entertainment, education, and most importantly, fun, are available to you just minutes away from these fine Kansas City apartments! Closer to home, you’ll find a wide number of beautiful Westport Apartments, each exhibiting their own unique floor plan and set of home-style amenities, including upgraded kitchens equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a beautiful private patio/balcony with extra storage space, and much, much more!



Our pet-friendly community also presents its own set of awesome on-property amenities, such as our resort style swimming pool with poolside gas grills and a lofty cabana, or our residential clubroom wit