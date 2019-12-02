All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9815 North East 98th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9815 North East 98th Ter
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

9815 North East 98th Ter

9815 NE 98th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9815 NE 98th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From James And Renters Warehouse! Fantastic location just off I-35 & Liberty exit. Tons of restaurants & shopping close by. The home itself is a Lovely, open plan. The Fireplace greets you in the Living Room. Beautiful Hardwood floors on the 1st Floor. You'll gravitate to the kitchen where Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters await. There are nice sized bedrooms and plenty of baths to accommodate those hectic mornings! The backyard is delightful with the built-in firepit adjacent to the patio and partially enclosed with nice landscaping. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1645 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 North East 98th Ter have any available units?
9815 North East 98th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9815 North East 98th Ter have?
Some of 9815 North East 98th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 North East 98th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
9815 North East 98th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 North East 98th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 9815 North East 98th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 9815 North East 98th Ter offer parking?
No, 9815 North East 98th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 9815 North East 98th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9815 North East 98th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 North East 98th Ter have a pool?
No, 9815 North East 98th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 9815 North East 98th Ter have accessible units?
No, 9815 North East 98th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 North East 98th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 9815 North East 98th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary