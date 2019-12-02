9815 North East 98th Ter

Amenities

Another Great Listing From James And Renters Warehouse! Fantastic location just off I-35 & Liberty exit. Tons of restaurants & shopping close by. The home itself is a Lovely, open plan. The Fireplace greets you in the Living Room. Beautiful Hardwood floors on the 1st Floor. You'll gravitate to the kitchen where Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters await. There are nice sized bedrooms and plenty of baths to accommodate those hectic mornings! The backyard is delightful with the built-in firepit adjacent to the patio and partially enclosed with nice landscaping. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1645 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.