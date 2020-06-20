All apartments in Kansas City
9712 Parkwood Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

9712 Parkwood Avenue

9712 Parkwood St · No Longer Available
Location

9712 Parkwood St, Kansas City, MO 64137
Oakwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious split-level 3BD/2BTH home was recently updated! Hardwood floors throughout and beautiful tile work in the bathrooms and kitchen. 2 car garage on basement level. Large front lawn area with fenced in backyard! Plus a screened in back porch/sun room! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
9712 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 Parkwood Avenue have?
Some of 9712 Parkwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9712 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9712 Parkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 9712 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 9712 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9712 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
