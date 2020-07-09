All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

932 Broadway Blvd

932 Broadway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

932 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71491a0065 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. The four-story building was built in 1912 as home to the Rothenberg & Schloss Cigar Company. This building was added to the historic registry in the early 70&rsquo;s. Instead of an individual registry, it was registered as the historic boundary in the Garment District. Although it was originally registered with the Garment District, this building is no longer included. The building is located near the Library District. Oversized living spaces, open floor plans, high concrete ceilings and underground parking offers residents attractive city living. Within walking distance of well-loved steakhouses, jazz clubs, coffee houses and major employers, this space allows you to enjoy vibrant, downtown living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Broadway Blvd have any available units?
932 Broadway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Broadway Blvd have?
Some of 932 Broadway Blvd's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Broadway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
932 Broadway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Broadway Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 932 Broadway Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 932 Broadway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 932 Broadway Blvd offers parking.
Does 932 Broadway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Broadway Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Broadway Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 932 Broadway Blvd has a pool.
Does 932 Broadway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 932 Broadway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Broadway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Broadway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

